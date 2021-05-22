As of Thursday, young people between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 in BC.

This week, influencers from communities throughout the Interior have taken to social media to encourage friends, colleagues, and neighbours to get vaccinated. Interior Health is asking them to keep it up.

“I would like to thank each and every person who is helping us raise awareness and encourage people to register and schedule their vaccine appointment,” Interior health President and CEO Susan Brown says, “Whether you’re a family influencer or community influencer, your efforts to share and promote our #journey2immunity campaign are greatly appreciated.”

As of Friday, 404,726 first doses and 24,950 second doses have been administered for a total of 429,676.