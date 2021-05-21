(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Of the 420 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, 31 were found in Northern Health and there were 58 new cases in Interior Health.

There are now 4,507 active cases in the province while 319 people are in hospital, 107 of whom are in ICU.

“This long weekend is the time to stick with all of the public health orders and travel restrictions – staying small, staying local and getting registered for your vaccine if you have not already done so,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Meanwhile, six more people passed away in BC as the provincial death toll is now at 1,667.

Over 2.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 142,406 of which are second doses.

“On Tuesday, the details of the Restart Plan will be shared with everyone,” added Henry, “at that point, you’ll be able to start to plan for what that means for you, your family and your business. There are no changes for individuals or businesses until that time.”

She says the province will be taking a gradual approach to the restart while monitoring cases to ensure they don’t start to creep up once again.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +31 (7,555)

Interior Health: +58 (11,340)

Fraser Health: +240 (81,374)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 84(33,287)

Island Health: +7 (4,810)