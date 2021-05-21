The May Long Weekend should be a beautiful one according to Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven.

Erven says conditions are expected to be sunny with very little cloud cover over the weekend, and temperatures in the high teens and low 20’s. She says there is a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon, but even if they do happen they would be isolated and localized.

Erven says even when it’s sunny outside, there are still risks. “You can expect the UV Index to be high or into the very high range for the long weekend,” Erven explains, “You want to do what you can to protect your skin and eyes by bringing out that sun hat, making sure the sunglasses are in your bag and slathering on the sunscreen.”

Erven says the strongest sun hours during this time of year are between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM