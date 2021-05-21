Prince George RCMP are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 65-year old man.

The crash happened on Tuesday night at around 8-30 near the Woodpecker rest stop.

Initial reports stated that the southbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and went into the ditch.

BC Emergency Health Services transported the man to hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the driver prior to the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of him, to please contact the Prince George RCMP. (250-561-3300)