Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says it could have been much worse.

Police were called to a collision on Highway 97 just south of town at around 5-45 on Thursday evening.

Weseen explains what happened.

“A pickup that was travelling north on Highway 97 attempted a left hand turn onto Cedar Avenue on a yellow light. A southbound transport truck collided broadside with the pickup and then knocked over the light standard. Witnesses observed the transport truck accelerate prior to the intersection as the light was turning red.”

Weseen says it was very fortunate that the two people in the truck were not seriously hurt.

“The two occupants in the truck were transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

Violation tickets were issued to the driver of the transport truck.

“The driver of the transport truck received violation tickets for driving with undue care and attention and failing to stop at the red light.”

Traffic was down to one lane for approximately two hours and the intersection remained a four-way stop through the evening, and will remain that way until the light standard can be prepared.