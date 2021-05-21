“Why are events like the Williams Lake Stampede left out of these funding opportunities?”

That was Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson’s question to the Premier in regards to the Major Anchor Attractions Programs in the Legislature Wednesday.

“The Williams Lake Stampede listened intently to that announcement [Tuesday] and felt that they don’t qualify or at the very least they are very confused. In March, the Williams Lake Stampede announced that they would be cancelling their event for the second year in a row. This year would’ve marked 95 years for the world-famous Williams Lake Stampede.”

He questioned why events like the Stampede were ineligible, while places like the PNE in Vancouver were.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Melanie Mark responded by saying the announcement was to invest in major anchor attractions.

“It’s a grant, it’s not a loan. We are going to continue our advocacy with the federal government to ensure that BC gets its fair share for events, but I would encourage [Doerkson] to work with his constituents to apply for this grant, and we will do our level best on our side to ensure we support these institutions across the province.”

Doerkson said the Stampede brings $3 million to the local community and the economy of the Cariboo Chilcotin.