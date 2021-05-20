The final two days of the Environmental Appeal Board virtual hearing on the Tsilhqot’in National Government’s appeal of a Gibraltar Mine Permit started this (May 20) morning.

The TNG is challenging a permit amendment issued in 2019 by a Director of the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy that authorized an increase in discharge from the Gibraltar Mines impoundment directly into the Fraser River.

Gibraltar mine was approved to increase its rate of discharge from April 10 2019 to November 10, 2021.

If the appeal is allowed Gibraltar Mines wouldn’t be permitted to increase its rate of discharge by fifty percent, however, they would be able to discharge at their previous permitted rate.

In a release, the Tsilhqot’in Nation said they’re appealing the amended permit on the grounds that the Director did not properly consider Tsilhqot’in laws and principles in the consultation and accommodation process, and that the amended permit fails to protect the environment.

The hearing continues tomorrow (May 21).