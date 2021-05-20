23 LED streetlights have now been installed along Maple Drive in the Red Bluff area to make that stretch of road a little safer.

It was a long process that began with a petition in 2019 after the tragic death of Amanda Burns who was struck and killed by a vehicle near Kube Road.

Mary Sjostrom, the CRD Director for Area A, says she is very pleased that they finally got the project over the finish line.

“I am. It’s really nice to hear from people about what a difference it’s making on Maple Drive, so that to me, you know the difference in having it lite up and the corridor and the safety, that’s what it’s all about.”

The lights go from Highway 97 to Plywood Road, which is a 4.2 kilometre stretch.

Sjostrom says BC Hydro and ICBC were great partners in this project.

ICBC provided $2,448 for project costs, as part of its funding for road safety initiatives. The LED lights installed by BC Hydro feature 3000K bulbs for illumination: using 40 to 50 watts less energy per bulb and delivering a more natural white light compared to traditional sodium bulbs.

The cost to taxpayers will be $7.31 per 100 thousand dollars worth of assessment for the installation and the ongoing maintenance of the lights.