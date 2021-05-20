Poverty reduction programs in Quesnel and Williams Lake will each receive $50,000 in grants.

The province announced the projects are from the second intake of the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program, which is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.

The food redistribution project in Quesnel will create community connections with food providers and organizations that can accept and distribute food to those in need, as well as evaluate whether a sustainable food redistribution model can be developed long term.

The Every Door the Right Door project in Williams Lake is comprised of many initiatives, such as a digital literacy program and the development of a social enterprise program to provide opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment.

There are 10 total projects across British Columbia receiving their share of $350,000 from this intake of the grant.