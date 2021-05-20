(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC’s COVID-19 immunization plan continues to make moves as now all 12 to 17-year-olds in BC can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, some smaller and more remote communities will have a different strategy in immunizing residents aged 12-17.

More details on the program and the plans to immunize BC’s youth will be announced tomorrow (Thursday).

“For anyone immunized before April 15, prior to our online system launching, our immunization system has your vaccine information, but may not have your contact information. This is why it is important for everyone to register – to simplify notification for your second dose booking when it is your turn,” explained Dr.Bonnie Henry.

This comes as the province saw 521 new cases of COVID-19, 29 of which were found in the North and there were 62 new cases in Interior Health.

There are 4,815 active cases in BC, and a further 133,985 people who tested positive have recovered.

Currently, 350 people are in hospital across BC, 118 of whom are in ICU.

Meanwhile, the province’s test positivity rate is standing around 6.7%.

One more person has died in Northern Health as the region’s death toll is now 148, they were just one of the 8 deaths recorded across the province.

2,623,907 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC,135,246 of which are second doses.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +29 (7,502)

Interior Health: +62 (11,249)

Fraser Health: +335 (80,924)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +77 (33,663)

Island Health: + 18 (4,791)