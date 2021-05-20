The Cariboo continued its ‘up and down’ trend of new weekly COVID-19 cases last week.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 19 new cases across the Cariboo’s local health regions between May 9th and 15th. Between May 2nd and 8th, there were 9 new cases, and there were 21 between April 25th and May 1st.

All three of the individual local health regions in the Cariboo had more cases than two weeks ago as well.

The Quesnel local health region had the most cases for the fourth consecutive week, with 11 new cases last week, up from 6 the week before. The 11 new cases pushed Quesnel’s average daily rate per 100,000 population between 5.1 and 10.0.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin had 5 new cases last week, up from 2, and the 100 Mile House region had 4, up from 1.

Both the Cariboo/Chilcotin and 100 Mile House regions had an average daily rate between 0.1 and 5.0.