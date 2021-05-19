Two men have been arrested and a substantial amount of drugs were seized in Williams Lake.

The Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit launched an investigation into a drug trafficker in Williams Lake.

Police say two men were arrested and found in possession of significant quantities of suspected cocaine on Thursday, May 13th, and the investigation led police to seek search warrants on three residences related to the men.

According to police, the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit and Williams Lake General Investigations Unit executed the search warrants the next day.

Police say the investigation yielded a significant seizure of suspected drugs, including over a kilogram of cocaine, over 4000 prescription pills, and quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, psilocybin, shatter, and marijuana consistent with trafficking in each of the substances.

Police say more information will be released when charges are sworn.