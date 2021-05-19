A building company based in Port Moody has acquired a 32-acre industrial site on Watch Lake Road they plan to eventually turn into a Cariboo Industrial Park.

Located 12 kilometers from Cariboo Highway, the site is served by a CN freight line connecting Vancouver and Prince George.

Omnitek Canada will use some of the land to create its innovative building products and will be offering other parcels of the land to entrepreneurs to join them in processing Cariboo resources.

Board Member Gaetan Royer said besides the low cost of purchasing the land, there were several other reasons they choose the South Cariboo, like the workforce in the area

“There’s a significant number of people who have full-time employment, the highest in BC, and that’s a sign that people work hard, keep their jobs, and are employed in industries that are stable so I think all of that convinced us that this was the right place to invest.”

Royer said the South Cariboo also attracted the company because of the friendliness of the Chamber of Commerce, and the willingness of the Cariboo Regional District to share information about how to invest in the Cariboo Region.

“We’re going to be employing within the next couple of years somewhere between 25 and 40 people who are going to be a combination of knowledge workers as well as administration.” Royer said.

“Great for our future”

That’s what the Cariboo Regional District Director for Lone Butte/Interlakes said about Omnitek Canada’s announcement to acquire the site which was previously an old lumber mill.

Willow MacDonald said this is exciting news for her and the residents as most of the area’s taxation is residential.

“I have a lot of younger families moving into the area, we have a lot of retired residents, and just having any kind of commercial industrial companies move into our area is huge for our tax benefits because commercial industrial taxation is higher.”

Macdonald said Omnitek Canada plans to sell and or rent an additional 14 parcels to other entrepreneurs that could open up the area to a lot of investment.

Omnitek Canada creates innovative building products using locally sourced wood.