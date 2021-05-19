BC Wildfire Service crews continue their work on a fire near Kleena Kleene in the Chilcotin Zone.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack has this update.

“The size of that incident right now is 11.7 hectares and our staff has done a really great job of suppressing this fire and due to this it is now considered to be under control meaning that the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure that there’s no further spread of this incident.”

Mack said right now (May 19) there are 14 personnel on-site working to patrol this fire to ensure that there are no further hot spots found and if they do find any, they will extinguish them using either hand tools or water.