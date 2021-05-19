24-year old Lane Elkins received a one year suspended sentence, one year probation and a five year weapons prohibition after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm in provincial court.

A charge of careless storage of a firearm was stayed.

Quesnel RCMP received a report back on September 17th of last year that a man had entered an apartment building on Abbott Drive with a rifle.

Police say that security footage revealed that the man attempted to hide it in the hallway ceiling tiles.

RCMP say the rifle was seized and Elkins was identified as a suspect once the apartment video surveillance was reviewed.

He was arrested the following day after a brief foot chase.