The Tsilhqot’in Rangers finally have a self-sufficient cabin they can now call their own.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua said they’ve been working with Department of Fisheries, BC Parks, and many of their Nation communities to put more enforcement at North Chilko Lake.

Lulua said the cabin had been in the works for some time and he’s excited to see it open.

He also mentioned that the rangers will be working in collaboration with BC Parks and explained what it is the Tsilhqot’in Rangers do.

“They help inform on multiple numbers of ways from the mushroom picking that’s happened in the past, with the past emergencies that go on from fires and floods they help with resources. They are a fresh face out there that are well educated and have all the information on our Nation. They represent our Nation, they do a lot of educating to people coming into our area.”

The Tsilhqot’in National Government congratulated the rangers on the grand opening of their cabin which took place back on April 29, 2021.