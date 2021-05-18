UPDATE 4:01 PM:

Williams Lake RCMP said they have found the missing man they were searching for in the Doyle Lake Road area.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said the matter is under investigation.

UPDATE 2:37 PM:

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargent Del Byron says they are asking homeowners in the area to check buildings around their properties for anything signs of the missing 75-year-old male.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.

Original story:

Williams Lake RCMP is conducting a search for a missing man in the Doyle Lake Road area.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said they are looking for a 75-year-old man who was last seen wearing jeans and a dark wool sweater.

Byron said Central Cariboo Search and Rescue along with Police Dog Service and RCMP helicopter are assisting with the search.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.