Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health says there was a COVID-19 exposure at Quesnel Junior School.

According to Northern Health, the exposure occurred on Tuesday, May 4th, and Wednesday, May 5th, and that Public Health is working to identify any close contacts among staff or students.

Northern Health said in a letter addressed to Parents, Guardians, Staff, and Students today (May 18th) anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure.

There was also an exposure back on May 4th at Correlieu Secondary School.