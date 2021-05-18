The two electoral boundaries in the Cariboo will be going under the microscope.

The Attorney General Ministry confirms that the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission will be looking at all electoral districts in the province for the next two general elections, including Cariboo North and the Cariboo-Chilcotin ridings.

The Ministry says the goal is to ensure effective representation for people and to make sure that everyone’s vote is reasonably equal in strength.

The Province will confirm the members of the commission by October 24th and it will then present an initial report to the legislature within 12 months.

The public will then have six months to comment on the recommendations and to add any further input before a final report is presented to the legislature.

The Commission is non-partisan and is made up of three individuals…BC’s chief electoral officer, a judge or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeal and another person nominated by the Speaker, in consultation with the Premier and the leader of the Official Opposition.