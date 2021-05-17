Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted woman.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Jamie Janine Jean Haller is wanted for 3 counts of theft, assault, fail to appear, break and enter and 2 counts of failing to comply with release order.

Saunder said Haller was possibly seen in Prince George and may be headed back to Williams Lake.

If located, Saunderson said do not confront Haller but to contact the RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Haller is described as a 26-year old Indigenous female, five foot three, with a slender build and light brown hair (often dyed to change color).