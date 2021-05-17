Two COVID-19 vaccination Clinics for people 18-plus will be happening soon in a couple of rural Cariboo communities.

Interior Health announced today (May 17) that one will be held May 27 at the Horsefly Community Hall/Seniors Centre.

The other clinic is scheduled to take place on June first at the Big Lake Ranch Community Hall.

An appointment is needed for immunization.

More information on registration and booking is available at: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/ or by calling 1-833-838-2323.