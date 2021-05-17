100 Mile House RCMP responded to a theft that occurred over the weekend at one of the Forest Grove Fire Department sheds in the 4300 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near Forest Grove.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said yesterday (May 16th) afternoon just after 1 police attended the scene and investigated the incident which appeared to have happened sometime between May 15th at 7:45 pm and May 16th at 8:45 am when the theft was discovered.

Police said 4 analog radios with car antennas used for backcountry communications and two 110 watt work lamps were stolen.

Damage to the shed was minor and there was minimal physical evidence located at the scene.

Nielsen said it didn’t appear that the main hall was entered as there was no damage to the doors and neighborhood enquires made by officers were negative.

100 Mile House RCMP notes that a theft of this nature with equipment stolen from a volunteer group such as Forest Grove Fire Hall is repugnant, especially when this equipment could be used to help a loved one be successfully located or rescued.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call 1oo Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or call BC Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-tips(8477)