The Quesnel School District says temporary security fencing is up around the impacted area at Carson Elementary School.

A landslide occurred on the bank in behind the school back on Sunday, April 11 of this year.

The play structures are also in behind the temporary fencing.

The District says it is continuing to monitor the site daily and has seen some movement of the bank as it settles to its natural slope.

It says a geotechnical engineer was on site again on April 30 to inspect it and confirmed the safety of the site and the fencing.