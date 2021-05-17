Residents of 100 Mile House will be able to ask questions regarding the District’s Annual Report for 2020.

The report has been made available on the District of 100 Mile House website for public review.

Residents with questions for 100 Mile House Town Council regarding the report are asked to make written submissions on the district’s website as well before the Regular City Council meeting scheduled for June 8th.

Although members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minutes of the meeting will be published on the district’s website as usual.