The Tsideldel First Nation says the Kokanee fishing Resort will be used for wellness, cultural and recreational activities and as a business venture for members.

According to the Tsideldel First Nation, they purchased the resort to maintain a connection for their people.

The Tsideldel First Nation says Puntzi Lake, or Bendziny, has been a traditional use area for their people to gather, fish and hunt. They also say there are historical sites around the lake where events pertaining to the Tsilqot’in war, and burial sites of Tsideldel ancestors are still evident.

The Tsideldel Development Corporation will take possession of Kokanee Bay Fishing Resort on May 31st.