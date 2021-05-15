A deep Sinkhole on Blackwater Road was discovered last night.

EmCon Division Manager John Andrushko says crews were driving on Blackwater Road at 3:30 PM yesterday and the road was fine, but they received a call from a concerned citizen at around 7:15 later that evening.

Andrushko says the caller told him the hole was about 6 feet wide and 6 feet deep.

Andrushko says there are two culverts under the highway. “The bottom one had fully rotted out in the middle of the road and collapsed under the road, allowing the water and everything to wash the material through and cause the sinkhole in a very short time,” Andrushko explains.

EmCon crews were able to get a temporary fix done quickly.

“Last night they put in a load of blast rock,” Andrushko says, “and then they put in the pit run and crush on top of that to bring the road up to a fairly smooth surface, so the site is passable two-lane traffic. We’re monitoring it multiple times a day right now, there’s cones, loose gravel, bump signs in the area.”

Andrushko says the plan for the permanent fix id going to be worked on next week.