May 17 to 21 is sign-up week for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System.

Through a partnership with the Cariboo Regional District, District of 100 Mile House, City of Quesnel, District of Wells, and City of Williams Lake, this system is free of charge and provides mass emergency notifications.

Stephanie Masun Manager of Emergency Programs and Disaster Resilience for the CRD, said this notification system has many benefits

“When registering you can also include other properties you have interest in like a cottage, or a family member’s address. If you want to have your parents or someone else that you care for on that list so you’re aware of what’s happening to facilitate them if they’re not able to manage the system themselves so families can work together on this.”

Masun added when we have emergencies happening as frequently as they seem to be happening here in the region, the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System is the best way to get notified of something happening in your neighborhood.

“The system is imperative as a part of people’s emergency preparedness at home to make sure that they are on the list to get alerts and notifications when there is an emergency that may affect their private property and their home.”

Masun said there may be a bit of confusion between the different systems that exist like the provincial one.

“I think people might misunderstand that system will encapsulate what might happen in the Cariboo. The Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake along with the other partners District of 100 Mile, Quesnel and Wells have a system that is independent of the provincial system.”

Residents who have not yet registered for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification system can do so on the CRD website