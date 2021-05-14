One man is in custody after a report of gunfire near Bond Lake Road Friday morning.

The Williams Lake RCMP were called to the area of Bond Lake Road and Dog Creek Road Frida morning after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. It was reported that a woman who is associated with a silver-coloured jeep was firing a long gun near several residences in the area.

Police located the vehicle on a trail near Bond Road and saw multiple residences in the area.

When police arrived, a man was reportedly standing at the driver’s door, got in the vehicle and drove away after he was told to get on the ground.

Police proceeded to follow the vehicle, and police say they saw a woman in the passenger seat pointing the long gun out of the window, appearing to be aiming the gun in order to fire it.

Police say they made the decision to immediately stop the vehicle by making contact with the rear end of the Jeep.

The driver was arrested without further incident, and the passengers, who were youths, were safely returned to their mother.

According to police, the driver has been held in custody for a court appearance, and the investigation is ongoing. Several firearm-related offences and impaired driving charges are being considered.