100 Mile House RCMP were called to Lone Butte this morning after receiving a report of a suicidal man becoming violent with family.

Police say it was reported that a man had gotten violent with family, grabbed a kitchen knife, left the residence, and entered a travel trailer on the property.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they started to converse with the man through the trailer door. He left the trailer without the knife, but a short struggle ensued. Police say he was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act of BC.

BC Ambulance was nearby and completed checks on the male before he was transported to hospital by the RCMP. According to police, he was uninjured but remains under hospital care with RCMP support. Some attending officers suffered soft tissue damage.

According to Staff Sargent Svend Nielson, 100 Mile House RCMP, working alongside community partners, responded to four consecutive events involving mental health apprehensions or events this morning.