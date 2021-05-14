Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Northern Health is reporting an exposure at Correlieu Secondary School on May 4th.

As always, any close contacts will be contacted directly by public health and will be asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure.

If you do not receive a call from public health, your risk of exposure is considered to be very low and you are not recommended to isolate at this time.

A letter went home to parents at the school today.

It suggests that parents and students self monitor for signs of illness until May 19th at midnight.

Those symptoms include a cough, fever and chills, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, or nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Anyone with those symptoms is asked to take COVID test.

Other outbreaks in the District since the pandemic began were reported at Voyageur, Bouchie Lake and Kersley elementary schools, Quesnel Junior School and at McNaughton Centre.