A man arrested in Quesnel after police received a report of a female being held against her will has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

29-year old Sakanisin Charlie-Tom pled guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

He also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Several other charges, including assault, unlawful confinement, pointing a firearm and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, were stayed.

RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call on September 18th of last year and were told that a female was being held against her will on Allard Street.

Police forced their way into the residence and arrested a male suspect.

A search warrant was then executed and RCMP say they located a 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded MP5 assault rifle.