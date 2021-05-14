MacDonald’s employees in the Cariboo will not be affected by the closures of Walmart MacDonald’s stores.

Last month, it was announced that all but 150 MacDonald’s inside Walmart stores would be closing by the Summer.

Both the restaurants in the Quesnel and Williams Lake Walmarts have already closed, but the only effect it will have on the employees is where they go to work.

When asked how the jobs would be affected, managers from the MacDonald’s stores in Quesnel and Williams Lake said the employees at the Walmart locations would just come work at the main store.

When asked how many people worked at the Walmart locations, the Quesnel manager said there are typically three or four.