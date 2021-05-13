Williams Lake RCMP responded to a call from a citizen reporting suspicious activity early this morning (Thursday).

Police say the citizen reported seeing an older white GMC Canyon pull up to a residence in the 600 Block of Atwood Place in the city. Two men reportedly went into the house, left a short time later, and one of the men appeared to be carrying a long gun.

Police immediately responded to the area and quickly found a vehicle matching the description with two men inside. The vehicle reportedly sped away when police tried to stop it. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

Police located what appeared to be the suspect vehicle a short time at a home which is known for criminal activity in the 600 Block of Winger Road.

Police say they had the occupants of the home come out of the house one at a time to maintain officer and public safety. Six people were detained during the on-scene investigation.

Both of the homes the suspect vehicle stopped at on Atwood Place and Winger Road are reportedly well-known locations for gang affiliation. “Gang tension and activity has increased in Williams Lake over the past 3 months, making it a strategic priority for the detachment to target these groups,” says Staff Sargent and Acting Officer in Command Del Byron.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 9-1-1, and not make any attempts to intervene in the activity.

Additionally, anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.