A multi vehicle accident on the Quesnel River Bridge halted traffic for just over an hour today.

Traffic was backed up all the way up Dragon Lake Hill and into West Quesnel in the other direction.

RCMP say five vehicles were involved and that it started with one vehicle rear-ending another on the east end of the bridge, followed by a domino effect.

Fortunately no one was seriously hurt, although one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two of the vehicles had to be towed.

The accident happened at 11-55 am and things were cleared up by just after one.