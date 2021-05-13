Central Mountain Air will be servicing Quesnel at the end of June, but what about Williams Lake.

Michael Claeren Director Head of Commercial for Central Mountain Air explains.

“Central Mountain Air has been servicing communities of British Columbia for 35-years and we know what it’s been like through COVID with minimal service to a number of those communities, and so we’re committed to bringing that service back as quickly as possible. Quesnel was a good opportunity for us right now to link them back into Vancouver where Williams Lake still has a little bit of service. We’re still watching it, we’re still looking and we hope to close that gap at some point in the future as service allows.”

Claeren said Central Mountain Air has stayed in close contact with the City.

“We have had numerous conversations especially with the airport itself just to make sure that our operation there can continue in the future. We do quite a bit of charter service through that area as well and so the links are still very active and ongoing.”

Claeren said communities other than Williams Lake, that Central Mountain Air was servicing prior to COVID include a couple on the Island, Dawson Creek, and Smithers.

On Tuesday (May 11) Central Mountain Air announced that starting June 28th, the airline will resume five flights from Quesnel to Vancouver each week, and five flights from Vancouver to Quesnel.