The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo dipped back down to single digits last week.

Between May 2nd and 8th, there were 9 new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health regions.

Quesnel had the highest number of new cases for the third consecutive week. There were 6 new cases in the Quesnel region, down from 14 the week before. That region is back down to an average daily rate per 100,000 people below 5.0.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin and 100 Mile House regions also saw decreases in their weekly count.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin region reported 2 new cases last week after reporting 5 the week before.

The 100 Mile House region reported just 1 new case, after reporting 2 two weeks prior.

Overall, the 9 new cases reported between May 2nd to 8th was a decrease of 11 from the week before (April 25th-May 1st), when 21 new cases were reported.