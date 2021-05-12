MikeGroSite Consulting LTD and Dewan Enterprise LTD have both been ordered to close until at least May 20th.

Eryn Collins, Regional Manager of Media Relations and Public Affairs, says these are Workplace Closure Orders and are not due to outbreaks…

“No, this order specifically allows for where a public health investigation determines that it’s likely that the transmission of COVID was occurring within the workplace. Then the workplace itself can be ordered closed, but it’s not an automatic thing. It’s at the determination of a medical health officer, but in this case that’s the determination that has been made.”

In terms of numbers, Collins can only say it was more than one.

“It’s multiple obviously because the determination is one or more people may have been infected with COVID-19 while in the workplace. Not an outbreak determination, so in terms of when we would be talking about numbers, it’s usually if there is a definition of an outbreak or a general concern for public health, which is not the case. So it is obviously more than one, but no specific numbers that we would release in order to maintain individual privacy within those workplaces.”

She says the operators of these businesses will work with Public Health and WorkSafe BC to meet certain conditions so that they can re-open.

“That includes ensuring that they have an action plan that ensures they’re in compliance with a COVID-19 safety plan, which of course all businesses and workplaces need to have anyway. And just ensuring that there are adequate infection control measures implemented, plans for any workers who become ill or need to self isolate, that sort of thing.”

Collins says these are the first businesses to be closed in Northern Health since the province put the Expedited Workplace Closure order in place on April 12th.

MikeGroSite is located on Maple Drive, while Dewar is on Willis Street in West Quesnel.