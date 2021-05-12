Quesnel area man found guilty in shooting death of his son
Prince George Courthouse (MyPGNow.com staff)
A Quesnel area man has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of his son.
Supreme Court Justice Micheal Tammen found 63-year old Roger Evans guilty in Prince George yesterday following a trial that began back in February.
A charge of Careless use of a firearm was stayed.
Evans is due back in court on July 26th to begin the sentencing process.
The charges are in connection with the death of 41-year old Dale Evans.
Quesnel RCMP, responding to a report of an assault, were called to a residence on Nazko Road back on August 1st of 2018.
Upon arrival, police discovered the body of an adult male.
A second adult, the senior Evans, was originally detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.
Roger Evans was then arrested and formally charged more than a year later in November of 2019.