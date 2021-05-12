Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an assault that took place early this morning (Wednesday) and will seek a third firearms-related search warrant in five days.

Police say they were notified of a 52-year-old male who was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stab wound. He is reported to be in stable condition.

According to Police, evidence suggests he was assaulted at his home. While on the scene ensuring there were no other victims and conducting a forensic examination, an insecure firearm was located.

“Investigators will seek a search warrant for the residence in relation to any further weapons,” says Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargent Del Byron, “This is the third search warrant in five days that is related to firearms in Williams Lake.”

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.