The City of Williams Lake has determined no action is needed for speeders on Westridge Drive.

After receiving a presentation and petition from concerned Westridge Drive residents asking for speed control in the subdivision at a Committee of the Whole meeting in October 2020, City Staff initiated a speed study, using a speed reader board owned by the City of Williams Lake.

Between March 1st and April 22nd, data was gathered on how many vehicles passed through, and what speed they were travelling. Between those dates, 227,769 vehicles passed through Westridge Drive, 215,641 or 94.68% of which were travelling at the speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour (km/h) or slower. 9,838, or 4.32% were travelling between 51 and 55 km/h. 1,873, or 0.82%, were recorded travelling between 56 and 60 km/h. 417 vehicles, or 0.18%. were recorded travelling at 61 km/h or faster.

A report from Municipal Services Coordinator Cindy Walters says these results would not warrant substantial infrastructure under the City’s typical practices. The City will not be taking further action in the area but will request RCMP do additional patrols in the Westridge neighbourhood.