100 Mile House Hospice and Palliative Care Society received funding from Four Rivers Co-op’s Community Support Fund in 2020.

Marketing Coordinator Renee Dick, said they donated 12-thousand dollars towards helping the Society transform an acute medical wing into two client rooms that include a family space, small kitchen, sleep area, bathroom, showers, and patio.

“We were thrilled to be able to provide them with a donation to help upgrade their unit to make it feel more home-like. I can only imagine how stressful the time is when families are going through things that these families go through. So to be able to help provide more comfort to them is something that we’re really proud to be able to help out with.”

In a release Shaylene Gulliman, Chair of 100 Mile House Hospice and Palliative Care Society said “Our acute palliative wing will make such a difference for our community members navigating the end stages of life. The space gives families and their loved one’s dignity of traveling their journey in a home-like environment. There is space for their loved one to be at their side when as they travel their final journey comes peace and dignity”.

Dick said the work 100 Mile House Hospice and Palliative Care Society does is amazing and when they applied for funding, they were thrilled to provide them with 12-thousand dollars.

“They were absolutely thrilled, it allowed them to be able to complete the project and get this room up and going. I don’t know if it’s quite completed yet but I have been getting some updates from them throughout the process and it’s pretty exciting, the space is amazing.”

100 Mile House Hospice and Palliative Care Society is one of 15 organizations to receive funding from Co-op’s Community Support Fund in 2020.

The program supports community groups, non-profits, or charitable organizations that have programs that improve the quality of life within their communities.