(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP responded to a report of a gunshot at the 1000 block of 6th Avenue at 5:21 am today (Tuesday).

The caller stated the gunshot followed what sounded like a loud argument between a man and a woman.

Police flooded the area and found a man and woman near the corner of 7th Avenue and Dominion Street, the man immediately dropped a bag and began running from the police.

Following a quick foot pursuit, the male was arrested without further incident and after speaking with the woman, they determined she was uninjured.

RCMP examined the bag and found a firearm and spent casing, the man was arrested for firearms offences and he was then transported to the local RCMP detachment.

“Investigators would like to speak with any witnesses who were in the area of 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue along Dominion Street between 5:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. and have information on what

occurred this morning,” said PG RCMP Cst Jennifer Cooper.

Police are also asking anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact police.

The man will remain in custody until his JJP hearing, which is scheduled until later today.