The Thompson Rivers University will be the first post-secondary institution in BC to have free menstrual products in all washrooms.

The products, which will be in all washrooms by September, will be available in both the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses.

“I feel an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that people who menstruate can now participate in our campus community without having to hurdle the additional barrier that is menstrual inequity,” says TRU Student Union representative Mackenzie Francoeur. “This is something that can affect students, faculty, staff, visitors to our campus and I am so happy to see TRU move to freely provide these products in campus facilities.”

“We actually agreed to sign a ‘period promise’ with United Way,” says TRU Associate Vice-President Campus Infrastructure, Sustainability and Ancillary Services Warren Asuchak, “Mostly it was the student union that pushed this initiative through.”

“It is important to us that no student or employee on campus is faced with period poverty. This is an easy step that TRU can take to ensure everyone in our on-campus community feels safe and welcome on our campuses,” says Asuchak

The estimated cost of providing the menstrual products is $1.25 per month per person who would use them.