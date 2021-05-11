Williams Lake RCMP was called to a tree-planting camp near Mcleese Lake Road yesterday (May 10).

It was reported that a person at the camp had a firearm and was chasing another person.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Police immediately responded and due to the reported presence of the firearm, the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service were called to assist.

Police said the suspect was seen going into her residence at the camp and it was believed that another person was also inside the residence.

“Attempts were made both verbally, from a distance, and by phone to have the people exit the house,” Saunderson said, “however all attempts were unsuccessful. Using tactics they are trained in, ERT was able to have the individuals safely leave the house where they were arrested without incident. They were later released on scene without process”.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and several charges involving firearms are being considered.