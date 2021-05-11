Cariboo Mountain Air announced today (May 11) that they have restored flight connectivity to Quesnel in their summer flight schedule.

This connection will see 5 flights from Quesnel to Vancouver each week, and 5 flights from Vancouver to Quesnel each week.

“Central Mountain Air has been contacted by both individuals and community leaders to provide service to enable their communities to recover and receive air connectivity after scheduled service reduced over 80% due to COVID-19.” Michael Claeren, Central Mountain Air’s Head of Commercial said. “I commend these municipalities and airports for their willingness to partner and support their regions to help make this announcement today.”