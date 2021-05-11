25 British Columbians were recognized for the work they do in the communities where they live, and one of them was from Williams Lake.

For many decades Lil Mack has given back to the Lake City in a variety of ways and was honored with the 2021 BC Achievement Community Award.

In 1997 she was one of the founders of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and continues to keep literacy front and center, promoting early childhood, adult, and financial literacy.

With her late husband Bruce, Mack implemented the “Bright Red Bookshelf”, a book-sharing platform with shelves all over Williams Lake.

In 2005 Mack was instrumental in the first “Relay for Life” Cancer Fundraiser.

Lil initiated various festivals for families: Baby Fest, Children’s Fest, and Family Fest.

The BC Achievement Community Award recognizes the contributions of extraordinary British Columbians who build better, stronger, more resilient communities and shine as examples of dedication and service.