A trial date has been set for a woman who is the accused in a shooting incident in Williams Lake.

29-year old Randi Saunders is scheduled to go to trial June 7th in Supreme Court.

Jury selection will take place on the 3rd.

Saunders is facing several charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, aggravated assault, use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, and assault with a weapon.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue North in March of 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a female suffering from a gunshot wound.