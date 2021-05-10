A South Cariboo man, charged in connection with a shooting incident, will go to trial early next year.

46-year old Scott Bradley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on February 22nd.

Bradley is charged with discharging a firearm with intent ot wound or disfigure and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to a rural area along Highway 24 near Roe Lake on May 4th of 2019.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his hip.

He was taken to hospital for surgery.

RCMP say the victim told them that he and a friend got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol, which led to a shooting.