(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A former broadcaster is looking to unseat incumbent Cariboo-Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty.

Audrey McKinnon was selected by the NDP to run in the riding during the next federal election.

Her platform centers around climate change and addressing the overdose crisis.

Northern Health currently has the highest death rate out of all the health authorities in BC at 56.7 per 100,000 residents – McKinnon told MyPGNow.com that trend needs to change.

“We are not doing enough. I know that there are a lot of actionable things we could be doing as a government and that is not happening. We need to work on decriminalization.”

In addition, she believes Canada is not living up to expectations when it comes to climate change.

“We are seeing the effects of the climate crisis on our society right now. We are seeing it with the wildfires and flooding. These are things we need to be much more aggressive on so that we are looking after those here right now as well as the next generation.”

Doherty is currently serving his second term.

McKinnon and her representatives will start campaigning once the green light is given.