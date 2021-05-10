On Friday (May 7) General Investigation Section members in Williams Lake were working in the City and observed a man exit a residence in the 3400 Block of 9th Avenue carrying what appeared to be a long-barreled firearm.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said the man is known to police and was on court-ordered conditions not to possess any weapons.

“This man went back into the residence and exited a short time later without the firearm, where he, along with another man was arrested without incident. During the arrest, police located .410 caliber ammunition.” Saunderson said.

A search warrant was obtained and police searched the residence and found an M16 Assault style Rifle along with a magazine chamber, which was later determined to be a BB Rifle.

Saunderson said this investigation continues and more charges are being considered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.